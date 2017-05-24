May 24 Deneb Investments Ltd:

* FY revenue up 7% to R2,92 billion

* FY headline earnings per share up 22% to 9,9 cents

* FY net asset value per share up 20% to 415 cents

* FY net profit up 35% to R72 million

* Declares fy distribution per share of 3 cents