Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 Deneb Investments Ltd:
* FY revenue up 7% to R2,92 billion
* FY headline earnings per share up 22% to 9,9 cents
* FY net asset value per share up 20% to 415 cents
* FY net profit up 35% to R72 million
* Declares fy distribution per share of 3 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: