US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 13 Denis Chem Lab Ltd
* Says to raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding 200 million rupees
* Says to obtain approval of members to increase its authorised share capital to INR 160 million Source text - (bit.ly/2pbh6Nn) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)