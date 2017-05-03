BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 2 Denison Mines Corp
* Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs
* Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million versus $3.3 million at end of Dec 31, 2016
* During q1 2017, company increased its corporate administration and other expenses included in 2017 outlook by $770,000
* Remainder of 2017 outlook remains unchanged from company's previously disclosed 2017 budget
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results