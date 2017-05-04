BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Denizbank AS:
* Q1 net profit of 545.7 million lira ($153.46 million) versus 298.1 million lira year ago
* Q1 net interest income of 1.26 billion lira versus 984.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5560 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.