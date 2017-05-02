BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
May 2 Denizli Cam:
* Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira ($510,826.69) versus loss of 840,056 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 16.4 million lira versus 17.3 million lira year ago
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)