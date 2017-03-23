BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:
* "Some have speculated that Novo Nordisk will turn into a big M&A machine. That will not happen," said Lars Fruergaard Joergensen
* "I can confirm that we will be looking more at external innovation"
* He repeated that the company is also looking at bolt-on acquisitions
* "Yes we are looking, but it will not turn Novo Nordisk into a different company"
* Fruergard has previously said the firm is looking at making acquisitions to broaden the drugmaker's product line-up, in a change of tack that reflects a need for fresh sources of growth Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.