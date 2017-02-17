Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Dentsply Sirona Inc
* Dentsply sirona reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 sales $996.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says