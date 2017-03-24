March 24 Japan's Dentsu Inc:

* Dentsu says to submit internal control report to finance ministry for year ended Dec 2016

* Dentsu says there was a 'deficiency which should be enclosed in the report' regarding financial control

* Dentsu says found that it overestimated fair value in acquisition of Merkle Group Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)