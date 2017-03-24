BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Japan's Dentsu Inc:
* Dentsu says to submit internal control report to finance ministry for year ended Dec 2016
* Dentsu says there was a 'deficiency which should be enclosed in the report' regarding financial control
* Dentsu says found that it overestimated fair value in acquisition of Merkle Group Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing