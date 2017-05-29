BRIEF-Spotless Group updates on takeover offer from Downer
* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017
May 30 Department 13 International Ltd:
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer
* Contract includes an annual recurring license revenue component, training, project management and through life support. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue