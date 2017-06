May 22 Depomed Inc:

* Depomed - revised each of charters of audit committee, compensation committee, nominating and corporate governance committee

* Depomed Inc - revised its corporate governance guidelines to, among other things formally require chairman of board to be an independent director

* Depomed -amended bylaws to reduce time between receipt by co of record date request from shareholder requesting special meeting and date such meeting is held

* Depomed Inc - company amended its bylaws to provide for a plurality voting standard for contested elections

* Depomed Inc - co revised its corporate governance guidelines to require annual evaluation of CEO be conducted by independent directors, led by chairman

* Depomed Inc - company revised its corporate governance guidelines to adopt a director retirement age of 72