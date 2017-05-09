May 9 Depomed

* Depomed announces first quarter 2017 financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.43

* Q1 revenue $95 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $410 million to $430 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Depomed Inc- for 2017, not providing GAAP net loss or GAAP expense guidance as company is not able to estimate its non-recurring expenses for 2017

* Depomed Inc- intends to take a one-time charge of approximately $5 million in Q2 of 2017

* Depomed- implementing cost saving initiatives including about 30 person reduction in force at co's headquarters, representing 20% of home office staff