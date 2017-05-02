BRIEF- Koito Manufacturing announces settlement of lawsuit in U.S.
* Says it and its unit reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by dealers and final buyers who bought lamps for automobile use and ballasts for automobile HID lamp use, in U.S.
May 2 Derimod Konfeksiyon:
* Q1 revenue of 67.4 million lira ($19.1 million) versus 69.4 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 2.1 million lira versus 2.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5263 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it and its unit reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by dealers and final buyers who bought lamps for automobile use and ballasts for automobile HID lamp use, in U.S.
* Says it names Masato Tsujimoto as new president to succeed current president Katsuhiko Hasegawa, effective June 16