BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Dermira Inc
* Dermira announces proposed offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes
* Dermira - Intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.