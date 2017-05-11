BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
May 10 Dermira Inc
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
* Pricing of its offering of $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dermira, and interest of 3.00% per year will be payable semi-annually in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.