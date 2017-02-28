WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Dermira Inc
* Planned submission of NDA for Glycopyrronium Tosylate (formerly DRM04) in 2h17 on schedule after pre-NDA meeting with FDA
* Estimates collaboration and license revenue for 2017 of approximately $4.3 million
* Dermira inc qtrly loss per share $0.21
* Estimates operating expenses for 2017 of $165.0 - $175.0 million
* Expects a balance of over $145.0 million in cash and investments at december 31, 2017
* Dermira reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q4 revenue $22.5 million
* Q4 revenue view $293,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.