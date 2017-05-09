BRIEF-India's Adlabs Entertainment approves allotment of about 1.2 mln shares
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
May 9 DESA DERI:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 4.8 MILLION LIRA ($1.34 MILLION) VERSUS NET LOSS OF 1.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 35.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 40.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5870 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
BERLIN, June 20 Continental said on Tuesday it would join a self-driving platform developed by BMW , Intel and Mobileye with the German auto parts and tyre maker handling integration of components and software.