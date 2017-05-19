PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Descartes Systems Group Inc
* Descartes acquires Shiprush
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - Descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million
* Descartes Systems Group Inc says descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million satisfied with cash on hand
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - any earn-out is expected to be paid in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.