a day ago
BRIEF-Destination Maternity, Orchestra-Prémaman announce mergertermination
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Destination Maternity, Orchestra-Prémaman announce mergertermination

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Destination maternity and Orchestra-Prémaman announce termination of merger

* Merger agreement, entered into by parties on December 19, 2016, has been terminated

* Destination Maternity Corp - parties determined that it was in best interests of their respective stockholders to terminate merger transaction

* Orchestra agreed to reimburse Destination Maternity and co agreed to reimburse Orchestra for some costs incurred

* Deal terminated in light of challenges of satisfying regulations in France and in U.S.

* Destination Maternity Corp - challenges include uncertainty if regulatory requirements could be satisfied without unreasonable effort and expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

