MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Destination Maternity Corp:
* Destination maternity reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.23
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.39
* Q4 sales $100.2 million versus $118.3 million
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 7.8%
* Destination maternity- co incurred store closing, asset impairment and asset disposal expenses of $1.0 million for Q4 of fiscal 2016 versus $0.3 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday