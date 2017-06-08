June 8 Destination Maternity Corp-

* Destination Maternity reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Destination Maternity Corp says qtrly gross margin improved 30 basis points to 54.4%, up from 54.1% in prior year quarter

* Q1 sales $106.4 million versus $124.4 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Destination Maternity Corp says "our financial results in q1 were challenging and below expectations"

* Qtrly ‍comparable sales decreased 7.3%​

* Destination Maternity Corp - ‍charges during q1 of fiscal 2017 were $0.8 million, primarily for legal and advisory fees related to proposed merger​

* Destination Maternity-"as we look ahead to remainder of year, we continue to believe we are positioned to drive improvement in sales and profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: