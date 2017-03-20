March 20 Destination Xl Group Inc
* Destination xl group, inc. Reports fourth-quarter and
fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 sales $122.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 to
$0.14
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.11 to $0.23
* Sees FY 2017 sales $470 million to $480 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $22.0
million, $8.3 million
* Authorized company to repurchase up to $12.0 million of
its common stock through open market
* Says DXL comparable store sales decreased 1.9 pct for
quarter
* Stock repurchase program is expected to commence in Q1 of
fiscal 2017 and will expire on February 3, 2018
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $453.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 cash flow from operating activities of $37.0
million to $42.0 million
