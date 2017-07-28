FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Details of India cenbank’s July 28 bond auction
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 28, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Details of India cenbank’s July 28 bond auction

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says partial allotment of 63.13 percent on 7 bids at 2027 bond auction

* RBI accepts 4 bids for 29.97 billion rupees out of 43 bids for 125.5 billion rupees received at FRB 2024 sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 93.16 percent on 2 bids at frb 2024 auction

* RBI accepts 12 bids for 79.89 billion rupees out of 200 bids for 339.71 billion rupees received at 2027 bond sale

* RBI accepts 42 bids for 19.88 billion rupees out of 129 bids for 99.01 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 6.04 percent on 9 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 7 bids for 19.84 billion rupees out of 114 bids for 75.06 billion rupees received at 2046 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 88.07 percent on 2 bids at 2046 bond auction Source text - bit.ly/2vPqA3Q

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.