* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Determine Inc:
* Determine Inc - on june 1, 2017, determine, unit entered into amendment number ten to amended and restated business financing agreement
* Determine - amendment, among other things, extends maturity date of company's existing credit facility with Western Alliance Bank to april 20, 2019. Source text - bit.ly/2sQ5yzY Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million