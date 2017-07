BRIEF-Detsky Mir H1 unaudited revenue up 24.8 pct to RUB 42.1 billion

July 24 (Reuters) - DETSKY MIR

* H1 GROUP UNAUDITED REVENUE INCREASED BY 24.8 PERCENT TO RUB 42.1 BILLION

* IN H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES AT DETSKY MIR STORES IN RUSSIA GREW BY 7.9 PERCENT

* IN H1 TWELVE DETSKY MIR BRANDED STORES WERE OPENED, IN H1 GROUP STORES AMOUNTED TO 528

* SAYS AS RESULT OF H1 GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT LEVEL OF SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST 70 NEW SUPER- AND HYPERMARKETS IN 2017, INCLUDING AT LEAST 5 STORES IN KAZAKHSTAN Source text: bit.ly/2tSIi4D

