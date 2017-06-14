CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 14 Deutsche Bank AG:
* Deutsche Bank AG says Deutsche Bank raises prime lending rate to 4.25pct
* Deutsche Bank AG - new York branch, Deutsche Bank New York, unit Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas raised prime lending rate to 4.25pct from 4.00pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.