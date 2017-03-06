March 6 Deutsche Bank conference call

* CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer

* CEO says supervisory board is looking at remuneration system

* Says aim to pay dividend at industry average from 2018

* Executive sewing says aims to focus on one it system in postbank integration and switch off the other one

* CEO says has no plans to resign before bank has successfully been restructured

* CEO says we'll see when the time comes what happens my contract runs out Further company coverage: