BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Deutsche Bank AG
* Says signs cooperation deal with China Development Bank
* Says China Development Bank and Deutsche Bank sign $3 billion cooperation agreement Further company coverage:
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: