BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:
* Divests investment in Romaco Group
* Initially divest three quarters of its shares in this company to a strategic buyer
* DBAG-Managed DBAG Fund V will also divest a proportionate share of its holding, so that a 24.9 percent interest will initially still be held by DBAG and DBAG Fund V
* Remaining shares will be transferred within the next three years, enabling DBAG and DBAG Fund V to support Romaco’s transition to its new owner
* New owner of Romaco Group is the Truking Group Source text - bit.ly/2qns0ms Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.