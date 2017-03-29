BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
* Parties to the contract agreed not to disclose the purchase price
Purchase contract is expected to be completed by mid-year
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.