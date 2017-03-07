March 7 Deutsche Euroshop AG:
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the
Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding
subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares
* Olympia Center has approximately 85,000 sqm of leasable
space, more than 200 tenants and an occupancy rate of around
98.5%.
* Total investment volume of around 382 million euros
($404.08 million) will be funded by assuming existing loans and
taking out new ones, and with cash from a capital increase
* Acquisition is planned to be completed during first half
of 2017 and will have a positive impact on funds from operations
(FFO)
* Price for offered shares is expected to be determined by
no later than March 8, 2017
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
