BRIEF-Stelux Holdings International expects net loss attributable for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a material consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 March 2017
April 20 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :
* Proposes increased dividend of 0.72 euros ($0.77) per share
* Q1 product turnover of about 26.4 million euros (previous year: 19.4 million euros) and net brokerage fees of 2.46 million euros (previous year: 2.15 million euros)
* Unit disposed of its 40% interest in Tianjin Yanlord Hehai Real Estate for a cash consideration of RMB12 million