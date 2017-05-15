BRIEF-Italy's Atlante fund buys 343 mln euros of bad loans from Cariferrara
June 20 Quaestio, manager of Italy's bank rescue funds Atlante and Atlante II says:
May 15 DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:
* H1 RENTAL INCOME HAS INCREASED BY ROUGHLY 75% FROM EUR 5.1 MILLION TO EUR 8.9 MILLION
* H1 FFO TRIPLED FROM EUR 1.5 MILLION TO EUR 4.5 MILLION
* CONFIRMS FORECAST TO ACHIEVE A FFO BETWEEN EUR 10 MILLION AND EUR 11 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 20 Forcing euro clearing out of London and into the European Union may be justified if the terms of Britain's departure from the EU do not adequately control risks, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.