April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag

* FFO for the year will come out to range between EUR 7 and 8 million before minority interests

* Demire significantly falls below ffo-forecast for 2016 and does not maintain ffo-forecast for 2017

* Continues to assume stable rental income for financial year 2017

* Forecast of the funds from operations without sales for FY 2016 will significantly be missed

* Main reason for deviation from forecast is planned reductions of administrative costs not yet been realized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: