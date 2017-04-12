BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag
* FFO for the year will come out to range between EUR 7 and 8 million before minority interests
* Demire significantly falls below ffo-forecast for 2016 and does not maintain ffo-forecast for 2017
* Continues to assume stable rental income for financial year 2017
* Forecast of the funds from operations without sales for FY 2016 will significantly be missed
* Main reason for deviation from forecast is planned reductions of administrative costs not yet been realized
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.