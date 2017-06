May 12 DEUTSCHE REAL ESTATE AG:

* GROUP RESULT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 AT EUR 1.5 MILLION AFTER EUR 1.4 MILLION IN THE CORRESPONDING PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD.

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017, THE MANAGEMENT BOARD IS STICKING TO ITS FORECAST TO ACHIEVE AN ADJUSTED EBITDA AT THE LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 4.8 MILLION ON PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)