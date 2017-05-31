BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Deutsche Telekom Ceo Says Financial Stake In Bt
* Ceo says situation in u.s. Is completely different from a few years ago
* Deutsche telekom ceo says we are in position of strength in u.s., have many options to develop business
* Deutsche telekom ceo says to decide "what, when and how" to develop business in u.s.
* Is right strategic step despite drop in value by 2.2 billion euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately