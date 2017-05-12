May 12 Deutsche Wohnen Ag

* Q1 like-for-like rental growth of 3.3%

* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million

* For FY 2017 confirms its forecast of an FFO I of about EUR 425 million in base case

* Gross rental income rose to eur 180.4 million (previous year: 171.5 million) in Q1 2017