BRIEF-Axactor buys its first secured portfolio in Spain
* PORTFOLIO IS BEING SOLD BY A LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AND CONTAINS ROUGHLY 600 ASSETS WITH AN APPRAISAL VALUE OF AROUND EUR 50M
June 6 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Says adjustment of conversion price and conversion ratio for convertible bonds of deutsche wohnen ag in amount of eur 400 million due on september 8, 2021
* Says conversion price and conversion ratio have been adjusted as a result of eur 0.74 cash dividend per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 22 Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on investment products from those selling them in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.