Feb 21 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Deutsche Wohnen AG to (i) issue new convertible bonds,
(ii) solicit offers from investors to sell to deutsche wohnen ag
outstanding convertible bonds and (iii) to launch cash capital
increase
* Launches issue of eur 800 million convertible bonds
maturing in July 2024, to sell to Deutsche Wohnen outstanding
convertible bonds due November 2020
* Launches a capital increase against cash contribution with
intention to generate gross proceeds in amount of approximately
EUR 500 million
* Shares from capital increase and shares underlying new
convertible bonds amount together to almost 10 percent of
registered share capital of company.
* Convertible bonds are convertible into newly issued or
existing deutsche wohnen bearer shares with no par value or can
be repaid in cash
* New convertible bonds will be issued at 100 percent of
their nominal value with a denomination of eur 100,000 per
convertible bond and - unless previously converted, repurchased
or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity
* New convertible bonds will be offered with an annual
interest rate between 0.20 percent and 0.45 percent and a
conversion premium between 48 percent and 58 percent above
placement price per deutsche wohnen share in capital increase
