May 3 Devon Energy Corp:

* Devon Energy CEO says well-positioned to accelerate investment across U.S. resource plays and deliver on 2017 and 2018 growth targets - conf call

* Devon Energy CEO says expects 2017 to be a breakout year for Delaware Basin assets - conf call

* Devon Energy CEO says with successful delineation results will evaluate strategic options for additional noncore asset sales in the future- conf call

* Devon Energy COO says contracted and secured sand for work in the mid-continent and also in Delaware for 2017 - conf call Further company coverage: