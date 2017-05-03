BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Devon Energy Corp:
* Devon Energy CEO says well-positioned to accelerate investment across U.S. resource plays and deliver on 2017 and 2018 growth targets - conf call
* Devon Energy CEO says expects 2017 to be a breakout year for Delaware Basin assets - conf call
* Devon Energy CEO says with successful delineation results will evaluate strategic options for additional noncore asset sales in the future- conf call
* Devon Energy COO says contracted and secured sand for work in the mid-continent and also in Delaware for 2017 - conf call
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results