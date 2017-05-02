Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy announces $1 billion divestiture plan
* Devon Energy Corp - Devon expects to commence divestiture program in Q2 of 2017
* Devon Energy Corp - Expects to complete sale process over next 12 to 18 months
* Devon Energy Corp - Company plans to deploy divestiture proceeds toward its U.S. resource plays
* Devon Energy Corp - Non-core divestiture plan is also expected to accelerate Devon's transition to higher-margin production
* Devon Energy Corp - Divestiture program among others places co firmly on track to achieve production growth targets in 2017 and 2018
* Devon Energy Corp - Intent to divest approximately $1 billion of upstream assets across its portfolio
* Devon energy corp - non-core assets identified for monetization include select portions of barnett shale focused primarily around Johnson County
* Devon Energy Corp - Non-core assets identified for monetization also include other properties located principally within company's U.S. resource base
* Devon Energy Corp - Company would evaluate strategic options for additional non-core asset sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.