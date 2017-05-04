BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 DeVry Education Group:
* DeVry Education Group announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue $452.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $458.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DeVry Education Group - fiscal 2017 q3 results contained pre-tax restructuring charges of $7.8 million
* DeVry Education Group - fiscal 2017 q3 restructuring charges primarily related to devry university, carrington college and devry group home office
* DeVry Education Group - Q4 revenue is expected to be down 3 to 4 percent versus prior year
* DeVry Education Group - Q4 operating costs before special items are expected to decrease 4 to 5 percent versus prior year
* DeVry Education Group - for FY, revenue is expected to be down 1 to 2 percent versus prior year, earnings before special items expected to grow in mid-teens range
* DeVry Education Group - full year capital spending is expected to be in $55-$60 million range
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $465.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering