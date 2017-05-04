May 4 DeVry Education Group:

* DeVry Education Group announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue $452.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $458.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DeVry Education Group - fiscal 2017 q3 results contained pre-tax restructuring charges of $7.8 million

* DeVry Education Group - fiscal 2017 q3 restructuring charges primarily related to devry university, carrington college and devry group home office

* DeVry Education Group - Q4 revenue is expected to be down 3 to 4 percent versus prior year

* DeVry Education Group - Q4 operating costs before special items are expected to decrease 4 to 5 percent versus prior year

* DeVry Education Group - for FY, revenue is expected to be down 1 to 2 percent versus prior year, earnings before special items expected to grow in mid-teens range

* DeVry Education Group - full year capital spending is expected to be in $55-$60 million range

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $465.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: