BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Dexcom Inc
* Dexcom announces proposed offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dexcom, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears
* Notes will mature on May 15, 2022
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering of notes to repay $75 million of borrowings under its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.