March 14 Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG :

* Is no longer expecting the annual deficit forecast in the half-year financial report 2016 in a range of -15 million to -25 million euros

* Now assumes 2016 loss amounting to around 0.2 million euros ($212,760.00)