June 21 Dexus Property Group
* announces acquisitions and equity raising
* Entered into agreements to acquire two Sydney office
buildings
* Total consideration under acquisition agreements together
with offer for industrial property is $739.3 million
* Dexus property - preliminary fy18 guidance of underlying
ffo11 per security growth expected to be circa 2.0-2.5% and
adjusted ffo per security growth of 4.0%-4.5%
* Acquisitions will be funded via equity raising comprising
a fully underwritten $500 million institutional placement
* Dexus property group - distribution per security in fy18
is expected to grow in line with affo per security.
* Dexus property group - deal expected to be neutral to fy17
guidance for underlying ffo and distribution per security growth
* Acquisitions will be also funded utilising debt facilities
to be entered into by dexus of up to $288.6 million
