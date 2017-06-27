BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
June 28 Dexus Property Group
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* New fund, known as Australian Healthcare Property Fund ( fund), will be seeded with approximately $370 million of properties
* Dexus's initial co-investment in JV will be approximately $80 million
* New fund has a pipeline of further opportunities of about $390 million located in other states including nsw and queensland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017