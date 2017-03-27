March 27 DFI Inc:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 3.5 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$ 1.0 per share

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 516.1 million in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dS3O5V

