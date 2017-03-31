UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 DGSE Companies Inc
* DGSE Companies Inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* DGSE Companies - due to complete overhaul of senior management team on Dec 12, 2016, requests additional time to complete presentation of financial statements
* DGSE Companies- additional time requested relates to complete presentation of financial statements,accompanying analysis,10-K for year ending Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.