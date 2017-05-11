BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 DH Corp:
* D+H announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.42
* Q1 revenue c$397.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$409.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share C$0.03
* DH Corp says adjusted revenues in Q1 decreased 3.8% to $398.5 million from $414.2 million in prior year period
* Commencing in q1 strategic infrastructure and operations that aligned with business segments reorganized into three new units
* Company now has a corporate segment which consists of corporate overhead costs that are not allocated to operating segments
* DH Corp -an affiliate of vista equity received a no-action letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of proposed arrangement
* DH Corp says no-action letter stated applicable waiting periods under competition act (Canada) have expired
* DH Corp says declared a cash dividend of $0.12 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes