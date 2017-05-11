May 11 DH Corp:

* D+H announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.42

* Q1 revenue c$397.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$409.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* DH Corp says adjusted revenues in Q1 decreased 3.8% to $398.5 million from $414.2 million in prior year period

* Commencing in q1 strategic infrastructure and operations that aligned with business segments reorganized into three new units

* Company now has a corporate segment which consists of corporate overhead costs that are not allocated to operating segments

* DH Corp -an affiliate of vista equity received a no-action letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of proposed arrangement

* DH Corp says no-action letter stated applicable waiting periods under competition act (Canada) have expired

* DH Corp says declared a cash dividend of $0.12 cents per share