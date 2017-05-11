BRIEF-Alliance Data signs agreement to manage Diamonds International credit card program
* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler
May 11 DH Corp
* Dh corp - effective may 10, federal deposit insurance corporation (fdic) and office of comptroller of currency (occ) have terminated consent order
* Dh corp - consent order entered into with two of d+h's units, specifically fundtech corp and bserv, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler
* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services