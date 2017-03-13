March 13 DH Corp:

* D+H enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners

* DH Corp - transaction valued at an approximate $4.8 billion enterprise value

* DH Corp says D+H shareholders to receive $25.50 per share in cash

* Vista intends to combine D+H with another of its portfolio companies, United Kingdom-based, Misys

* DH Corp - special committee of independent directors and board unanimously concluded that the agreement is in best interests of company, stakeholders